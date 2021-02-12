Natrona Beats Kelly Walsh to Win Miller Cup

The annual Miller Cup wrestling dual between Natrona County and Kelly Walsh is one of the premier events on the prep athletic schedule. Even though the attendance was limited due to the pandemic, there was no shortage of enthusiasm as NC beat KW 42-26 to win the Miller Cup for the first time in 4 years.

The marquee match in this dual was at 145 pounds and featured 2 returning state champions. Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise won the 4A championship last season at 145 and has been wrestling this season at 152. So he moved down to meet Cyruss Meeks of Natrona who won the 4A state title last year at 138 pounds. This match was a battle of attrition as it was even at 8 all going into the 3rd period. Benabise reeled off 5 points and then a pin in the 3rd period and he is currently the #1 ranked grappler at 152 according to wyowrestling.com while Meeks came in ranked #1 at 145.

Overall, Kelly Walsh registered two pins in the dual with the other coming from Noah Hone at 170 pounds as he defeated NC"s Brendyn Nelson. But the Mustangs brought some serious firepower to the mat and put 4 pins in the books. 113 pounder Tate Tromble stuck Luke Guseman. At 126 pounds, Nathaniel Sausedo came up with a fall against Treyson Davilla, and Saucedo is ranked 2nd in this weight class in 4A. Billy Brenton recorded a pin at 138 over Jessie Smith and heavyweight D'Anthony Smith pinned his opponent, Carlos Enriquez. NC also received wins at 152 from Kaeden Wilcox and at 195 from Davis Knight.

Kelly Walsh got a victory from Cole Wirtz at 120, Sam Henderson at 160, Jesse Thornton at 182 pounds, and Dom Gray at 220.

Regional wrestling tournaments will be next week at the state wrestling championships will be February 25th through the 27th at the Casper Events Center.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media