Natrona, Albany, Washakie County Firefighters Battling New Mexico Blazes

Firefighters from several Wyoming counties are in New Mexico this week battling wildfires that have scorched several thousands acres in that state.

More than a dozen firefighters from Natrona County, Albany County and Washakie County are fighting a pair of wildfires burning in a mountainous region of New Mexico north of suburban Albuquerque.

Casper Fire-EMS division chief Tim Cortez says the firefighters from his fire department began work in New Mexico earlier this week.

“We sent one brush truck, which is a four-by-four with a pump unit on the back of it, and we sent two people with that vehicle,” Cortez said. “They rendezvoused with a few other agencies in Cheyenne, then they made their way to New Mexico.”

Cortez says it’s a common practice to exchange firefighters with other states when local fire danger is low.

“I guess, in the end, we kind of see those benefits like we saw during the Sheepherder Hill Fire – when we’re in a bind, they send their resources to help us out,” Cortez said.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez welcomed the members of the Wyoming team upon their arrival in New Mexico earlier this week.

Cortez says the federal government will fully reimburse Casper Fire-EMS and all Wyoming-based firefighting agencies for time served in New Mexico.