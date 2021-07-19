The National High School Finals rodeo kicked off on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska and this is billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo with close to 1600 contestants from 43 states, plus Canada and Mexico. The rodeo is so big that two arenas are used at the same time. One will be for the timed events and the other for the rough stock events.

On the ladies' side, Maddie Fantaskey from Worland posted 291.5 in the reined cow horse event and that placed her first in the go-round for the moment. Fantaskey in the girl's cutting and the barrel racing.

Gillette's Stratton Kohr had an 11.69 in the tie-down roping on Sunday so that put him in first place in the early going. Joseph Hayden of Gilette was in 6th place in the boys cutting after Sunday's performance with 138. Team ropers Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney and Coy Johnson of Buffalo turned in a 12 and 1 and that was good enough for 7th place at the moment. In the bareback, Big Piney's Jaspur Brower had a 53 which put him 7th in Sunday's perf.

The National High School Finals will have 2 sessions per day and conclude this weekend in Lincoln.

