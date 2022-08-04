Official: Multiple dead at 2 homes in small Nebraska city

Authorities say an unknown number of people have been found dead in two homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska and that fire was “involved” at both locations. Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said state investigators were headed to Laurel and would likely take the lead in investigating what happened. He said he doesn't know how many people were found dead or how any of them died, but that fire was “involved” in both locations. Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and located about 100 miles northwest of Omaha. The patrol plans to hold a news conference later Thursday to discuss its findings.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Dramatic Photos Show Fires Near Wyoming Border The Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires near the Wyoming border threatened several communities in southern Montana. Currently, firefighters are nearing complete containment on the blazes.

