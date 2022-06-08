Police Say Man In Larimer County Stalked Teens With Sex Comments

Fort Collins police say a man has been following local teens around, making sexually explicit comments and trying to show them pornography.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page

In at least one case he also tried to get a young person to smoke marijuana with him. Police say they first heard about the man in mid-May when an unknown man approached a group of teens at the Poudre River Whitewater Park, making explicit statements and trying to get the teens to smoke weed with him.

He also tried to show them explicit pictures before leaving them alone. The kids contacted the police, giving them a detailed description. Within the next few days, police got another report about a man who followed a teenage girl around, making sexually explicit statements.

The next day the man approached the same girl in a different location. She told an employee of the business, who called the police but the suspect left before they could talk to him.

But investigators working on the case were able to eventually identify 61-year-old Douglas MacTaggart as the suspect in both incidents.

MacTaggart was eventually arrested on the following charges:

⚬ Stalking (class 5 felony)

⚬ Harassment (class 3 misdemeanor)

⚬ Promotion of Obscene Material to a Minor (class 6 felony)

⚬ Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (class 1 misdemeanor)

Because of the pattern of behavior being attributed to McTaggart, police think he may have additional victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents should contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.

One police official calls the allegations "unsettling" and credits the victims with providing police with the information needed to identify a suspect.