MW Championships Set To Begin Friday in Tucson

LARAMIE -- It is conference championship time for the Mountain West Conference men’s golf teams this week as they travel to Tucson, Ariz., for this year’s title tilt.

All 11 Mountain West schools sponsor men’s golf. This year’s event will be played on the Catalina Course at the OMNI Tucson National Resort in Tucson. The tournament format will include a single 18-hole round on three consecutive days -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 28-30.

Following their fifth-place showing at last week’s BYU Cougar Classic, head coach Joe Jensen had this to say about his team’s recent performance and the MW Championships that lay ahead this week.

“It was another good finish for us this week,” said Jensen. “It’s been a good year and we have a good group. It was another nice Top-5 finish in a good tournament field. We’re looking forward to going into the Mountain West Championships and playing in what should be a great competition between a lot of good teams.”

The Cowboys will be playing in their 23rd Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, having played in every tournament since the inaugural MW Championship in 2000. The Mountain West did not conduct a men’s golf championship in 2020 due to COVID.

Highest Team MW Championship Finishes for Wyoming

Wyoming has twice tied for fifth place at the MW Championship for their highest team finish. Those fifth-place finishes came in 2018 in an 11-team field and 2002 in an eight-team field.

Highest Individual MW Championship Finishes for the Cowboys

Wyoming has had 12 individuals finish among the Top 10 in the history of the Mountain West Championship. Former Cowboy Ryan Wallen has the best individual finish for Wyoming at the MW Championship, tying for third in 2017.

A year ago, Wyoming had two individuals place in the Top 10 and they both return this season. Jimmy Dales (Tie 7th) and Patrick Azevedo (Tie 9th) both finished in the Top 10 at the 2022 MW Championship.

Other Cowboys with Top 10 finishes at the MW Championship through the years include: John Murdock (T5th, 2019); Dan Starzinski (T8th, 2019); Drew McCullough (T6th, 2016); Gabe Maier (T7th, 2011); Phil Henzlik (T7th, 2009); Matthew Brunk (T4th, 2003); Mike Mezei (T6th, 2002); David Hearn (T10th, 2001); and David Hearn (T8th, 2000).

David Hearn is the only Cowboy to finish in the Top 10 in multiple MW Championships.

Other current Cowboys who have played in previous MW Championships and their best finishes include: Kirby Coe-Kirham (T14th in 2019), Jaren Calkins (T28th in 2022) and Tyler Severin (T44 in 2021).

Catalina Course at OMNI Tucson National Resort

The Catalina Course at OMNI Tucson National Resort, Tucson, Ariz., measures 7,200 yards and plays to a of Par 72.

Tournament Stats

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com at: https://results.golfstat.com// public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm? pg=participants&tid=27850

2023 Mountain West Conference Championship

Team Rankings

As of the most recent college golf rankings, below are the highest ranked teams entering the tournament out of 305 NCAA Division I men’s golf programs. The Wyoming Cowboys recently broke into the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 100 at No. 99.

Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings (As of Monday, April 24): Colorado State (27), San Diego State (32), New Mexico (44), Fresno State (83), UNLV (84), San Jose State (97), Wyoming (99), Nevada (130), Boise State (150), Utah State (188) and Air Force (275).

Golfstat Rankings (As of Sunday, April 23): Colorado State (23), San Diego State (30), New Mexico (51), Fresno State (83), UNLV (87), San Jose State (89), Wyoming (104), Nevada (146), Boise State (152), Utah State (191) and Air Force (267).

Tournament Format

•18 holes on Friday, April 28

•18 holes on Saturday, April 29

•18 holes on Sunday, April 30

2022-23 Team and Individual Successes

The Cowboys have enjoyed an outstanding 2022-23 season, winning two team titles at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational during the fall portion of the season and capturing their own Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate during the spring season. UW has recorded five Top 5 team finishes in 11 stroke-play events this season and have finished in the Top 7 teams seven times.

Leading the way for the Cowboys individually this season have been sophomores Patrick Azevedo and Jaren Calkins, who are averaging 71.64 and 71.73 strokes per round, respectively. Seniors Tyler Severin and Kirby Coe-Kirkham are close behind at 72.39 and 72.60 strokes per round.

Junior Jimmy Dales is averaging 72.93 strokes per round. Azevedo has eight Top 25 finishes in 11 tournaments this season to pace the Pokes. Calkins has four Top 25 finishes this season. Severin, Coe-Kirkham, Dales and sophomores Kristof Panke and Cade McLaughlin each have three.

Cowboys’ Top-25 Finishes

Here is a breakdown of the current Cowboys who have posted Top-25 finishes during their college careers at Wyoming.

2022-23 Career

Player, 2021 Class Top 25 Finishes Top 25 Finishes

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Sr. 3 17

Tyler Severin, Sr. 3 15

Patrick Azevedo, So. 8 13

Jimmy Dales, Jr. 3 9

Jaren Calkins, So. 4 5

Cade McLaughlin, So. 3 4

Kristof Panke, So. 3 3

Aidan Mann, So. 1 2

