‘Music & Magic of Christmas’ is theme for annual Casper parade on Dec. 7

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual Christmas Parade will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in downtown Casper, according to a release Thursday by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year, each float is encouraged to embrace the theme “Music & Magic of Christmas.” Participants can showcase their creativity and holiday spirit through festive displays of beloved holiday tunes, the release said.

The deadline to register floats is Friday, Nov. 29. Contact the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce at 307-234-5311 or dholscher@casperwyoming.org to learn more.

“Christmas is a time for community, joy, and celebration,” said Chamber CEO Tina Hoebelheinrich. “We’re thrilled to bring people together through the magic of music and creativity. This parade is a wonderful opportunity for families and businesses to connect and share in the festive spirit.”