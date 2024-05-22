Museum Passport Program Kicks off Memorial Day Weekend

The Museums of Casper are bringing back the “Passport to Adventure" program.

In an effort to encourage more visitors and residents to check out Casper's amazing museums, art galleries, and historic sites through the summer, the program is FREE!

“Passport to Adventure” kicks off on Memorial Day weekend, continuing through the summer until Labor Day.

John Woodward, president of the group says the passport “Is geared for families with children, but is open to anyone. Participants who visit a majority of participating venues can enter a drawing for prizes and the drawing will take place on September 9th live on the Museums of Casper Facebook page.”

To get started pick up a free museum passport at one of our twelve participating locations in the Casper area:

· Nicolaysen Art Museum & Discovery Center

· Tate Geological Museum

· Werner Wildlife Museum

· The Science Zone

· National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

· The Bishop House

· Art321

· Visit Casper

· Crimson Dawn

· Casper Planetarium

· Fort Caspar Museum

· Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum

The Museums of Casper is dedicated to representing and promoting the museums, art galleries, and historic sites in Casper and Natrona County. Its members include representatives from area museums, Casper College, and Visit Casper.