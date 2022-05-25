Murder Suspect Still at Large After Evading Cheyenne Police

A man wanted out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska for multiple homicide-related charges is still at large following a disturbance in Cheyenne Tuesday night, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm.

Responding officers determined that the suspect, who fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival, was Davin Darayle Saunders, who's being sought in the shooting death of a 60-year-old Scottsbluff woman.

"Officers and partnering law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the area including adjacent neighborhoods, surrounding businesses, and interstates; however, the suspect has not been located," Farkas said in a media advisory Wednesday evening.

Saunders is described as a 5-foot-11, Black man weighing 190 to 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Farkas says he has numerous tattoos including tattoos on both inner forearms, a script tattoo across his upper chest, a tattoo of script on the right side of his neck that has a star at the beginning and end, and a flaming skull tattoo above his navel.

Anyone who sees Saunders is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

Farkas says Saunders has an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.