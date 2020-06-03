Minnesota's attorney general intends to increase the murder charge against the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd last week, according to a newspaper report.

Additionally, the three other officers who stood by while Floyd pleaded for his life are set to be charged with aiding and abetting murder. That news comes in a story from Minnesota's Star Tribune, which cites multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter late last week.

State Attorney General Keith Ellison will likely give an update on the state's investigation Wednesday afternoon.