The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public’s help after a suspected poaching incident in southwest Wyoming. The department says a mule deer may have been illegally killed in recent weeks near the communities of Evanston, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Mountain View, or surrounding areas. Officials confirm the deer was not part of a roadkill pickup.

“We are looking for the remnants of a gut pile or a deer carcass missing at least one hind quarter,” said Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet. “It will likely be near a road or two-track road. We believe the vehicle involved is a lifted, pewter or silver-colored diesel pickup with large mud tires.”

Game wardens are asking residents, landowners, and anyone recreating in the area to report any suspicious activity. Public tips are essential for protecting Wyoming’s wildlife and holding those responsible accountable.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warden Alex Poncelet at 307-877-3278 (leave a message if no answer), call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP, send a text to 847-411 with the keyword WGFD, or submit an online report.

Tips can remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.

🐇 Wyoming’s Rabbit and Hare Roll Call Wyoming is home to six clever, quick-footed residents that make winter hunting anything but boring: the Black-Tailed Jackrabbit, the Desert Cottontail, the Eastern Cottontail, the Mountain Cottontail, the Snowshoe Hare, and the White-Tailed Jackrabbit. Each comes with its own personality, preferred hideouts, and tricks for staying one step ahead of hunters. From lightning-fast sprints across open sage flats to disappearing into brushy creek bottoms, these rabbits keep every outing unpredictable—and endlessly entertaining. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM