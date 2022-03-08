Much Of Wyoming Under Winter Weather Advisory

The majority of Wyoming finds itself under a winter weather advisory as a winter storm is expected to move through the area on Tuesday evening.

It includes all of Natrona County.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow while higher elevations in Natrona County could get as much as 8.

Forecasters with the weather service say the majority of snowfall is expected to hit from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, accumulating snow could make travel difficult, including along Interstate 25.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Park, Hot Springs, Washakie, Johnson, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Uinta, parts of Carbon, parts of Albany and parts of Linlcon Counties are under winter weather advisories.

That's in addition to Teton, Platte, Goshen and Laramie Counties being under winter storm warnings. Parts of Albany, Carbon and Lincoln Counties are also under winter storm warnings.