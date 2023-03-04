Much Of I-80, Part Of I-25 In Wyoming Shut Down This Morning

Much of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is shut down by winter travel conditions this morning [March 4], as is a short stretch of Interstate 25 northbound. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel conditions website.

The website says Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins due to winter weather. As of 7 a.m., the estimated opening time was between 7 and 9 hours. Interstate 80 was also closed in the westbound lane between Cheyenne and Laramie and eastbound between Airport Road just east of Rock Springs due to rolling closures.

A short stretch of I-25 was also closed northbound from Horse Creek Ranch Road to Wyoming Highway 387 was also closed. But a ''No Unnecessary Travel" warning as also posted for I-25 between Casper and Horse Ranch Creek Road.