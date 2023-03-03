Overloaded Extension Cords Responsible for Structure Fire in Casper

At approximately 8:00 AM today, Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of E 20th St for a reported structure fire. This per a post on the agency's social media.

First arriving firefighters located a small, already extinguished, fire on the exterior of the garage.

Multiple occupants and pets were home at the time of the fire, and were uninjured.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and an investigator with the Natron County Interagency Investigation Task force.

Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, and telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Damage from the fire was limited to the exterior of the structure and residents were able to return home.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, and a result of overloaded extension cords.

Casper Fire-EMS would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens that extension cords and surge protectors should always be used in accordance with manufacturer specifications.

Connecting multiple extension cords together and/or using improperly rated extension cords is a bad practice that can result in unintentional fire ignition.

