Mt. View Prevails over Lyman to Win 3A Volleyball Title

It was a championship match-up that most observers anticipated would happen as the Bridger Valley rivals Mountain View and Lyman met again in the 3A title match. Mountain View beat Lyman in the 3A West Regional final but Lyman posted two wins over Mountain View during the regular season.

In 2021, these two teams met for the championship which Lyman won in an epic 5-set match. At the Ford Center in Casper on Saturday, it was another 5-set epic match in the championship with Mountain View turning the tables en route to a 20-25, 25-22, 17-25 25-23, and 16-14 victory. It was back and forth the whole way with returning all-state selection Ashlee Tims leading the way for Mountain View and Lyman had a returning all-state player as well in Sage Bradshaw.

The Buffs last won a state title in 2020 and the last time they won 2 championships in a 3 years period was from 1995-97. Mountain View finished this season 35-4-1. Lyman wrapped up the season 33-6-1.

We have a video to share with you from this championship match in Casper on Saturday as well as a great collection of pics from Nicole Williams. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

