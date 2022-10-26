Motorcyclist Dead, Passenger Injured in Crash Near Wheatland
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd.
The crash happened near milepost 81.6.
Get our free mobile app
Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was northbound on Swanson road, near the intersection with Rompoon Road, when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Mills was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The report said there was one passenger, but did not include information on the extent of their injuries.
Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon.
K Street Sewer Line Maintenance in Casper
The City of Casper and contractors are conducting sewer line maintenance in north Casper for the next several weeks. The work will affect access on K Street to Lincoln Elementary School, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, residences and businesses. The city urges drivers to exercise caution because portions of K street often will be narrowed to a single lane with the use of signs and portable traffic signals.