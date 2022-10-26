Motorcyclist Dead, Passenger Injured in Crash Near Wheatland

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd.

The crash happened near milepost 81.6.

Get our free mobile app

Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was northbound on Swanson road, near the intersection with Rompoon Road, when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.

Mills was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The report said there was one passenger, but did not include information on the extent of their injuries.

Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon.