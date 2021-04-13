Most Yellowstone National Park Roads Open on Friday

Yellowstone National Park, weather permitting, will open select roads and services for the season at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a prepared statement from the park on Monday

Visitors should expect modified operations subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance.

These roads open on Friday:

West Entrance to Old Faithful.

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris).

Norris to Canyon Village.

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round).

However, the road between Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt will be closed for the 2021 season. There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails.

Initially, some park and partner services will be limited and/or modified, especially in early spring. The park works with partners to safely provide visitors services such as camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities, educational programs, fuel and automotive repair shops, and urgent care clinics.

These services (limited and/or modified) will be available through:

Visit each partner’s website for details. The park and its partners will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others. The park requires face masks to be worn at all visitor facilities to protect other visitors and those who live and work there.

The park cautions that weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in the spring. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions.

Find updated road status on the park website or by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

To reduce wait times at park entrances, buy a pass online ahead of time.

To celebrate National Park Week, entrance fees will be waived on Saturday.

