The good news is that most major arteries in Wyoming are now open.

BUT!

Caution, those roads are not in great shape, and blowing snow will cause problems, again, as warmer weather moves into the region.

There is a little good news on the wind: Do not expect the heavy/gusty winds that Wyoming is accustomed to.

Expect just windy enough to drift that snow around and push it back on the highways.

Besides light snow drifts this can cause patches of ice that can surprise any driver.

Just when you think you're in a safe area and you can actually do the speed limit, you turn a corner and --- SLIP! SLIDE!

With warmer weather for the next 10 days or so we can expect road conditions to improve greatly.

Here is what WYOT was showing for road conditions early Thursday morning.

You can visit the WYDOT site for this interactive map at this link.

CAUTION DRIVING WYOMING ROADS THE NEXT FEW MORNINGS.

As the snow melts from this last big storm, and there was a lot of snow this time, it will run down the roads and freeze overnight.

This means that, for the next week or so, morning driving conditions will be the worst.

In Wyoming's many small towns work crews are struggling to find places to put all of that snow.

Expect a lot of work vehicles in our down working all hours to open those roads for you.

Please be patient around other divers and work vehicles. Slow and easy gets us all there safely.

This next photo was sent by Scott, Thursday morning, regarding I-25.

I 25 between Casper and Glenrock is already starting to ground blizzard and drift. If you need to get there do it soon -- Scott

