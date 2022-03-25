More Than $9K in Items Stolen From Storage Unit in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $9,000 worth of items from a storage unit.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 1500 block of W. College Drive sometime between March 9-10.

Warner says the following items were stolen:

2 Mathews bows

Craftsman toolbox with tools

Craftsman radial arm saw

DeWalt miter saw

Craftsman drill press

Hobart welder

Lowrance fish finder

Minn Kota trolling motor

Yeti cooler

tile saw

Bosch 3 piece nail gun set

Bosch 6 gallon air compressor

large cast iron birdcage

metal cutting chop saw

fishing poles and equipment

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Jackson Log Cabin is a Fly Fisherman's Dream

$5.75 Million Colorado Fishing Retreat Looking to get away from it all and toss out a line? This might be the perfect place to relax and catch some fish in Colorado.