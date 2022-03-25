More Than $9K in Items Stolen From Storage Unit in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $9,000 worth of items from a storage unit.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 1500 block of W. College Drive sometime between March 9-10.
Warner says the following items were stolen:
- 2 Mathews bows
- Craftsman toolbox with tools
- Craftsman radial arm saw
- DeWalt miter saw
- Craftsman drill press
- Hobart welder
- Lowrance fish finder
- Minn Kota trolling motor
- Yeti cooler
- tile saw
- Bosch 3 piece nail gun set
- Bosch 6 gallon air compressor
- large cast iron birdcage
- metal cutting chop saw
- fishing poles and equipment
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Jackson Log Cabin is a Fly Fisherman's Dream
$5.75 Million Colorado Fishing Retreat
Looking to get away from it all and toss out a line? This might be the perfect place to relax and catch some fish in Colorado.
Restored 1975 Travco RV Tiny House Hybrid For Sale
The colorful RV has been completely converted into a stylish and functional full-time living space.