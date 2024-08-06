More than 30,000 acres of Wyoming land burning in wildfires on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Some 32,000 acres of land are burning in Wyoming as of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

According to InciWeb, the largest by far is the Pleasant Valley Fire about a mile north of Guernsey. The fire started out as the Pleasant Valley and Haystack fires before the two merged on July 30, according to InciWeb. Nearly 29,000 acres of land are affected by the fire. Haystack was started by lightning, while the original Pleasant Valley Fire’s origin is still under investigation. The fire is now considered 90% contained, with 140 crew members still working in the area.

The Clearwater Fire located 11 miles west of Wapiti is 7% contained and 1,800 acres in size. It was likely started by lightning and fueled by grass, timber and brush. About 110 people are currently working on the fire, which is estimated to be contained in October.

The third fire is the Leeds Creek Fire about 18 miles southwest of Dubois. It was first reported on Aug. 1 and is now at 1,230 acres and 13% contained. About 80 people are on the fire, and its cause is currently unknown.

Natrona County along with much of central and north central Wyoming will be under a red flag fire warning from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Hot and dry conditions are expected ease later this week, with chances of rain and thunderstorms along with likely high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.