Casper man allegedly kidnapped, terrorized wife for two days

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man possibly faces 20 years to life imprisonment for handcuffing and zip-tying his wife while holding her hostage in their basement, according to charges filed by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

Gavin Niemeyer, 28, on Monday had his bond set at $250,000 cash-only by Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nicole Collier upon the recommendation of Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson after both reviewed the charges:

Niemeyer is charged with these offenses that allegedly occurred Thursday and Friday:

Aggravated kidnapping, a felony punishable by 20 years to life imprisonment.

Aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

He is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

Nelson told the court that kidnapping is one of the most serious crimes in state law.

Niemeyer took away his wife’s phone and kept her in the basement where she was unable to call for help. He bound the victim with handcuffs and zip ties, and she lost consciousness at least once, Nelson said.

While she was bound, he threatened to die by suicide.

“The intent was to cause terrorism,” Nelson said.

Investigators, Nelson added, found a firearm in the house.

Two years ago, Niemeyer was charged with similar crimes using similar means with the same victim, Nelson said.

In February 2023, he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor crimes of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Niemeyer will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and within 20 days if he does. During a preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and the accused committed it. If a judge agrees, it will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

The affidavit accompanying the new charging documents was not available from the Natrona County Circuit Court by deadline on Monday.