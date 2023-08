This one might go down as the dirtiest Beartrap fests of all.

Try as she might, Mother Nature did not stop Casperites and their kin from getting to the mountain to hear the bands over the weekend.

The smell of petrichor and pine lended to a magical ambiance for the 29-year-old tradition.

According to longtime goer Bob Price, the first year it started with just three guys and a banjo.

It steadily grew from there.