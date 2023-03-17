2 Wyoming Officers Graduate From Prestigious FBI National Academy

The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia graduated 247 law enforcement officers on Thursday, including two from Wyoming.

Lt. Joel Hickerson with the Cheyenne Police Department and Special Agent Ryan Cox with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation were part of the 285th session that included officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, which offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

"The Cheyenne Police Department is very proud of the drive and dedication that (Lt. Hickerson) has shown in completing this program," Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release.

"We extend our most sincere congratulations on a job well done," Francisco added.