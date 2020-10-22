Monday’s Low in Cheyenne Could Break 142-Year-Old Record for Date

Monday could be the coldest Oct. 26 in Cheyenne in 142 years, according to the National Weather Service.

The record low temperature to beat is -5 degrees, which was set in 1878.

Laramie as well as Scottsbluff, Chadron, Alliance and Sidney could also see record low temperatures similar to those set back in 1997.

weather.gov/cys

We keep talking about a cold airmass coming in this Sunday into Monday but how cold are we really talking about? This airmass will bring temperatures similar to what record lows have for many sites set back in 1997. In addition to the freezing temperatures, snow chances remain on track for all areas though exact details still coming together on what we feel is the best forecast for totals. For those out in the wilderness hunting or hoping to give the mobiles going, plan and pack accordingly for these temperatures.