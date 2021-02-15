Laramie Sees Coldest Valentine’s in 70 Years as Many Records Fall

Several cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle saw record low temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The mercury at the Laramie airport bottomed out at -17 degrees at 7:50 a.m., breaking the previous Valentine's Day record of -14 degrees set back in 1951.

Alliance, Chadron, Douglas, Rawlins, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Torrington also broke low temperature records, with Sidney annihilating it's 1978 record of -10 degrees by a bone-chilling 21 degrees.

Cheyenne flirted with its 126-year-old record low of -20 degrees, but came up five degrees short.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Panhandle from 5 p.m. this afternoon to 8 a.m. Tuesday, where wind chills as low as -25 degrees are expected.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
1102 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS
MORNING...

...MORE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FOR THE SIERRA MADRE AND SNOWY
RANGES THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

NEZ002-003-021-055-160215-
/O.CON.KCYS.WC.Y.0004.210216T0000Z-210216T1500Z/
Dawes-Box Butte-Morrill-Cheyenne-
Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance,
Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Brownson, and Sidney
1102 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
  25 below zero.

* WHERE...Morrill and Cheyenne Counties including Bayard,
  Bridgeport and Sidney.

* WHEN...5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
  exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History

Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming?
Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State.

