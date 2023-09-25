Monday night’s $785M Powerball jackpot is 9th largest lottery prize. Odds of winning are miserable

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize.

The payout for Monday night's drawing has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers in July. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The jackpot is the ninth-largest in the world, behind top prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.

Although the game highlights the $785 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years.

Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $367 million.

