Missing Albany County Woman Found Dead in the Vedauwoo Area

Yesterday, the Albany County Sheriff's office released a statement to let the public know that Sabrina Gellar, 21, was found dead in the Vedauwoo area.

The cause of death is not known and is still under investigation, but police said "no foul play" is suspected.

She was originally reported as missing on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Her last known whereabouts were at the Ranger Bar & Liquor Store, on Feb. 9, 2024, before her vehicle was found in Vedauwoo.