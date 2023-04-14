Mills Police Department Ask for Assistance Locating Christopher Castaner
The Mills Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Christopher Castaner.
The Mills Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Christopher Castaner.
Mr. Castaner is described as being 6’02” tall, 210 pounds and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. If you see Mr. Castaner, or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Mills Police Department at (307)266-4796.
