Mills Police Department Ask for Assistance Locating Christopher Castaner

A social media post on the Mills Police Department Facebook page reads:

The Mills Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Christopher Castaner.

Mr. Castaner is described as being 6’02” tall, 210 pounds and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. If you see Mr. Castaner, or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Mills Police Department at (307)266-4796.

Christopher Castaner

Mills Police Department, Facebook

attachment-guy loading...

