Mills Man Hear 13-15 Year Sentence for Sexually Abusing Ten Year Old

A Mills Man appeared in Natrona County District Court for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

Jimmy Harvard was given a 13 to 15 year sentence from Judge Daniel Forgey. Harvard has 292 days credit for time served.

He was also ordered to pay $1,625 to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.

Harvard was originally charged with seven counts of sexual abuse, but in exchance for his guilty plea, the defense and prosecutors made a deal to dismiss four of the counts.

In a statement made in court, Public Defender Kurt Infanger told the judge he was in a unique position. Infanger explained that his client wished for the maximum penalty.

The case began in June last summer when a ten year old reported having been inapropriately touched by Harvard.

Court records describe the victim as mentally delayed, with hearing and vision problems.

Harvard sexually abused the victim multiple times, despite the fact that they repeatedly said 'no' and tried to get him to stop.

At this time Harvard was already a registered sex-offender. He later admitted to investigators that he had hurt a juvenile girl when he had tried to have intercourse with her in the late Nineties.

