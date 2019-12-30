Mills Man Allegedly Fractured Baby’s Skull

A Mills man was charged with aggravated child abuse for allegedly breaking six bones, bruising, and causing a traumatic brain injury to a baby born earlier this year, according to court records.

Tyrell Dean Wimer heard the single count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Friday.

Patchen set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety. Wimer will have a preliminary hearing within two weeks to determine whether his case will be bound over for trial.

Aggravated child abuse is punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment.

According to the request for a criminal warrant, the case started on Oct. 8 when a Mills detective responded to the Wyoming Medical Center for a report of child abuse.

The detective learned from the nurses that the baby had a broken right arm; bruising and swelling just above his elbow; a fractured skull; and bruising on his buttocks, pelvic area, forehead and right cheek.

The detective spoke to a married couple in the emergency room. The woman said she and her husband had a disagreement the previous weekend, took her children, and moved in with Wimer whom she had known for about 15 months.

The wife said she went to work the day before and Wimer cared for the baby. Wimer sent her a message saying the baby was chasing the dog and hurt his arm. She came home, checked the baby about 4 a.m., saw the bruising, and woke up Wimer who cried saying he felt badly that he was not there when the baby was injured.

The baby was taken by helicopter to Denver Children's Hospital.

On Oct. 16, the detective met with that hospital's child protection team and discussed the injuries including the skull fracture, according to the request for the warrant. "The skull fracture was a result of blunt force trauma and the brain also had sustained lacerations and bruising. The brain also showed signs of being starved for oxygen; the team indicated these brain injuries could produce long term disabilities."

On Nov. 1, the detective interviewed Wimer and recounted the baby's injuries.

Wimer told the detective that he didn't know if he had hit the baby, that the head injury could have been the result of the baby bumping his head on a door, that he may have stepped on the baby, that he wasn't angry with the child, and the evening was routine when the injuries occurred.

On Nov. 14, the detective spoke to a doctor at Denver Children's Hospital who said the skull fracture could only have happened with an intentional impact.

The detective wrote no one else had access to the baby when he sustained the injuries, and that Wimer said he "'may have mishandled'" the baby.

The detective then asked the court to issue a warrant for Wimer's arrest.