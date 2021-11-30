Mills Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman

A Mills man is accused of kicking in a woman's door and kidnapping her.

Specifically, police say Peter Anthony Rickert bonded out of jail and began stalking the woman.

Rickert is charged with property destruction and defacement, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts of burglary and felony stalking in Natrona County District Court.

The most serious charge, aggravated kidnapping, is punishable by not more than 20 years and up to life behind bars.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, after the kidnapping and bonding out, Rickert began contacting the victim's son in order to locate the victim.

Court documents state police received a call from Rickert on November 5 which was "a complete lie" yet "Peter still called 911 multiple times for the matter in an attempt to get a cop who would find (the victim) for him," a police officer writes in the affidavit.

The affidavit states police received a 911 call on November 11 stating that Rickert was outside the woman's place of work. Officers who arrived in the area observed Rickert circling the building while the woman was outside.

The woman's coworkers noted that Rickert actually walked into the building's main lobby and went outside to sit by the side door to the parking lot.

After officers found Rickert circling the building, he was pulled over and arrested for stalking and violating a protection order.

Officers reportedly found items that "raised concerns" about Rickert's intentions, especially given that he was waiting outside the woman's workplace. The items included two knives in the vehicle, a pair of leather gloves and a pair of binoculars, court documents state.