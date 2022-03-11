Mills Fire Department Receives $10K Grant For New Fire Hoses

The Mills Fire Department was recently the recipient of a $10,600 grant from the Plains All American First Responder Grant Program.

According to a press release from the department, the grant will be used to purchase a low pressure attack hose line and low pressure nozzles.

"This modern fire equipment is vital to assist our understaffed crews in being able to more easily maneuver and advance hose lines on the fire ground," the release stated. "It allows us to use less pressure and still achieve the proper gallons per minute to extinguish a blaze. That reduced pressure makes it easier for the firefighter to operate and is less strenuous to do so."

The department noted that the hose is kink resistant and that it's manufactured for ease of pull and durability. Additionally, the nozzles will deliver "more than adequate water in an efficient and effective stream."

Representatives from Plains All American will be present at Mills Fire Station 9 on March 15 at 1:00 p.m. for a check presentation, lunch, and a joint training session with the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

We are extremely grateful to Plains All American for making this opportunity possible and for their willingness to give back to the communities where they live and operate. We are lucky to have them located right here in Mills and to have them as partners in fire safety.

