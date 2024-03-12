Milken Award Goes to Lander Assistant Principal

A Lander assistant principal received the surprise of a lifetime today when she was presented with the Milken Educator Award, a prestigious national honor recognizing exceptional educators for outstanding dedication to excellence in education.

At a schoolwide assembly in front of cheering students, colleagues, dignitaries and media, Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop, joined by Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, announced Megan Park as Wyoming’s newest Milken Educator Award recipient.

Bestowed by the Milken Family Foundation, the Award includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that recipients may use however they choose.

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Awards will honor up to 75 recipients across the country in 2023-24 as part of the Milken Family Foundation’s Journey to the 3,000th Milken Educator.

A former classroom and special education teacher, Park is largely credited for helping to ensure requisite structures and supports for meeting student needs.

She works regularly with the school Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) coordinator on strengthening reading and math interventions and administering diagnostic tests to provide high-quality, tailored instruction.

Park has also helped to increase positive student behavior. She has provided teachers with tools through implementation of a social and emotional learning program as well as organized a book study on school discipline.

Her efforts have contributed to a notable decrease in students needing tier 2 and 3 interventions as well as strengthened communication and support through community circles.

“Exceptional leadership empowers everyone it touches,” said Superintendent Degenfelder. “Assistant Principal Park’s commitment to community, academic success and the emotional health of her staff and students is reflected in the positive outcomes at Gannett Peak Elementary. Congratulations on receiving this very special award and representing the quality of education leaders in our state.”