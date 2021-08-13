Mike Devereaux Inducted into Baltimore Orioles HOF

Casper native and Kelly Walsh graduate Mike Devereaux was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles baseball team Hall of Fame last week. Devereaux played in the major leagues for 12 years, 7 of those were with Baltimore. His best season was 1992 as he was named the Most Valuable Oriole when he hit 24 home runs with 107 runs batted in and a .276 batting average. In fact, he led the O's in 10 different offensive categories that season. In his career in Baltimore, Devereaux hit 94 home runs and in 1991 and 1992 he had at least 10 doubles, 10 triples, and 10 home runs.

Devereaux was the Most Valuable Player for the Atlanta Braves in the 1995 National League Championship Series and returned to Baltimore in 1996 as a defensive replacement and part-time starter. The Orioles qualified for the American League playoffs that season. He also had short stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and the Texas Rangers. Devereaux played American Legion baseball in Casper and played collegiately at Arizona State.

Devereaux was one of the finest athletes Casper has ever produced and graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1981. He helped the Trojans win 2 state titles in football and 2 state titles in basketball. He was also a star in track and field winning state championships in 1981 in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, and the high jump. The Trojans won the state team championship in track this season.

Devereaux is currently a roving baseball coach for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

