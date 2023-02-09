Midwest School & Red Creek Elementary CLOSED, Virtual Learning Day
Due to current road closures, Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary will implement a temporary virtual learning day today.
This message is for Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary only.
No busses will run to or from Midwest School or Red Creek Elementary.
All other NCSD schools and buildings are OPEN and will have normal school operations.
As always, the primary responsibility in protecting a child's health and school attendance always resides with the parent or guardian. For questions, please contact your child’s school.
