Metro Animal Shelter Issues Summer Pet Safety Tips

Metro Animal Shelter is reminding pet owners to use common sense when it comes to keeping pets healthy this summer.

You know your pet best, always use common sense and be mindful of behavior changes – if you have concerns contact your veterinarian.



Summer Pet Safety Tips

Keep your pet on a leash when on walks or in public areas.

Make sure your pet is up to date on vaccinations.

Have your pet microchipped, registered, and wearing

a collar. ID tags are available at Metro Animal Shelter.

Never leave a pet in a car unattended. Temperatures in cars rise

dramatically in minutes- even with the windows open.

