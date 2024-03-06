Metro Adoption Fees Waived at Petco Event on Saturday

Public Information Officer Amber Freestone sent out a release this afternoon detailing a Metro Adoption event happening this Saturday at Petco on 2nd Street in Casper. Starting at 9:00 a.m. adoption fees will be waived.

Metro encourages the public to stop by Metro Animal Services during regular business hours to file an application. Only a limited number of applications can be processed on-site at the event.

Further, Metro would like to make the public aware of an online reporting option for domestic problems in Natrona County.

To file a report go to CasperPolice.org and CasperMAS.org.

Animal problems generally include stray animals, barking complaints, vicious animals, animal abuse, or animals in dangerous or unhealthy conditions.

For active incidents involving a vicious animal please call 911.

Livestock issues should be directed to the appropriate State or County authorities.

Non-domestic wildlife, such as migratory waterfowl, skunks, and raccoons, are best responded to by commercial businesses specializing in dealing with nuisance wildlife problems.

Because Metro Animal Services serves Casper, Bar Nunn, and unincorporated Natrona County, we accept reports of Animal Problems from within the City of Casper, Bar Nunn, and unincorporated Natrona County.

