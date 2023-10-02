Memorial scholarship set for Stephen F. Sasser

A memorial scholarship has been created for the late Stephen F. Sasser. Sasser started the successful construction company Caspar Building Systems Inc. in 1974.

The scholarship will be split between the fall and spring semesters and will be awarded to one student who is a construction major at Casper College. “This scholarship was established to honor Steve Sasser, his success in the construction industry, and to encourage the importance of the trade,” said donors Colton Sasser, Wes Hayden, and Tanya Keser.

Other criteria for the scholarship are a GPA of 2.5, enrollment in six credit hours, a Wyoming resident, and no prior degrees.

“Integrity, innovations, and community focus were his core values. (Steve Sasser) had high expectations, and quality of workmanship was always top priority. His family was the most important asset in his life. He was larger than life and ever larger in death,” noted Colton Sasser, Hayden, and Keser.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.

