Meet the Foodbank of Wyoming’s Team

The Food Bank of Wyoming Distribution Center of Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger relief organization in the region. They distribute more than a million meals a week on average. Meet the team that helps make it happen:

Richard Plumlee, Director of Operations

As Director of Operations, Richard Plumlee oversees every aspect Wyoming operations, including transportation, receiving and distribution, occupational safety, food safety and compliance, volunteer operations and food sourcing. Richard is currently focused on improving efficiencies, implementing new and innovative processes, and addressing the evolving needs of the communities FBW serves.

“Ensuring everyone across Wyoming has adequate and sustainable access to the nourishing food they need is the greatest impact we could have as a community-based and led organization,” says Richard.

Tim Smith, Transportation Supervisor

As Transportation Supervisor, Tim Smith oversees all vehicle operations, including proper loading and unloading of vehicles for product deliveries both in and out of Food Bank of Wyoming’s distribution center. In his role, Tim is responsible for day-to-day work in delivering to Food Bank of Wyoming’s Hunger Relief Partners and 19 Mobile Pantries, ensuring deliveries are made on time. He also manages the four Mobile Pantry drivers that support the transportation team.

“I strive to make sure that we are able to get food products to our residents who are struggling with food insecurity. It’s important to come up with new methods and new routes to efficiently distribute more food throughout Wyoming. There are families, children, and older adults in our communities that rely on the help we give them. I just want to make sure we are meeting that need,” says Tim.

Amanda Koziol, Inventory Manager

Amanda Koziol’s role as Inventory Manager is heavily focused on making sure the Food Bank shelves are stocked with good, quality food that is ready and available for partners when they place their orders. Amanda strives to stock fresh produce for Food Bank of Wyoming partners to choose from when placing an order, whether they are here in Natrona County or in any of the additional 22 counties that Food Bank of Wyoming delivers to.

“In my position, I hope to help make it possible for families to not have to choose between paying their bills or buying food,” says Amanda.

Michelle Forster, Fresh Food Center Staff

Michelle Forster can usually be found in the Fresh Food Center in the Casper distribution center. The Fresh Food Center is designed for Hunger Relief Partners to come in and shop for fresh produce, protein, and other nourishing food items like bread and grains. When partners are done shopping in the Fresh Food Center, Michelle will weigh the product and assist with loading. As the cost of produce rises, the Fresh Food Center provides quality produce at no cost to Food Bank of Wyoming Hunger Relief Partners. Michelle ensures fresh produce is available to everyone while making a true connection with partners during their shopping experience.

“Our partners love shopping in the cooler to get fresh produce and dairy products. The freezer is a big hit too, especially when we have ice cream! The fresh food center is important to our local partners because it helps fill that nutritious and fresh portion of each meal,” says Michelle.



Odessa Oldham, Food Sourcing Manager

As Food Sourcing Manager, Odessa Oldham sources food for Food Bank of Wyoming through donations, purchasing, and the Food Rescue Program. Odessa’s role is essential to finding ways to not only source more food locally but cultivate strong networking relationships. To do so as Food Sourcing Manager, Odessa spearheads sourcing local produce and protein from Wyoming growers. Nourishing people across Wyoming has unique challenges when it comes to rural areas, transportation, and growing seasons. Odessa’s role is to work through solutions to overcome some of those challenges while feeding Wyoming neighbors with nourishing, and often times local, food items.

“Growing up on a diversified livestock ranch, I have strong ties to agriculturists in Wyoming. So, I also travel to make agriculture networking connections. I believe my connections have already assisted in my role of sourcing. I am proud to have secured various beef donations to help families across the state. I do what I can to build bridges and collaborate to acquire food to help feed our communities,” says Odessa.

