Medical School Student Found Forrest Fenn Treasure in Wyoming

CHEYENNE (AP) — A grandson of the late author and art dealer Forrest Fenn has confirmed that a medical school student from Michigan found an over $1 million treasure chest that Fenn stashed in the wilds of Wyoming more than a decade ago.

Shiloh Forrest Old wrote Monday on a website dedicated to the treasure that 32-year-old Jonathan “Jack” Stuef found the treasure in June.

Stuef had met with Fenn soon after finding the treasure.

Stuef also identified himself to Daniel Barbarisi for an article published Monday by Outside Magazine.

Fenn left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.”

Meanwhile, a Utah man is awaiting trial for allegedly digging in and damaging the historic Fort Yellowstone Cemetery as he was looking for the famed treasure, according to U.S. District Court records.

Rodrick Dow Craythorn of Syracuse, Utah, is charged with one count to "knowingly and unlawfully excavate, remove, damage and deface, and attempt to excavate, remove, damage, alter, and deface archeological resources."

