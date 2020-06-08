Treasure Chest Hidden in Rocky Mountains Finally Found

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found.

Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn says he hid the treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.

He posted clues online and in a poem that was published in his autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”

The 89-year-old told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that a treasure hunter located the chest a few days ago and sent him a photo for confirmation.