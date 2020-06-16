Rescuers Relieved After Legendary $2M Treasure Found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — People who’ve had to rescue imperiled treasure seekers in the Rocky Mountains say they're glad to hear that the legendary Fenn treasure is found.

Retired Santa Fe art and antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn announced June 6 that a man who doesn't want to be named recently found the estimated $2 million chest containing coins, gold nuggets and other valuables.

Fenn wrote a cryptic poem he said led to the chest he hid in 2010.

Fenn isn't saying where the treasure was hidden but several people seeking it have been rescued in Dinosaur National Monument on the Colorado-Utah state line.