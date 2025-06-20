Mechanical Issue Temporarily Closes Marion Kreiner Splash Pad

The splash pad at Marion Kreiner Park is temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. The splash pad will remain closed for the foreseeable future while repair work is underway.

While the Marion Kreiner splash pad is closed, the city encourages residents to visit Casper’s outdoor pools, which are now open for the season:

Mike Sedar Pool: Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is $6.00.

Paradise Valley Pool: Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is $5.00.

Washington Park Pool: Open Monday–Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is $4.00.

The David Street Station splash pad is also open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., free of charge, and is available as an alternative option for families and children seeking outdoor water play during the summer heat.

For more information, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.