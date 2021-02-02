WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is praising embattled No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney as “a leader with deep convictions and courage."

This comes as he’s criticized the “looney lies” of hard-right freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's embraced unfounded conspiracy theories, as a “cancer” on the party.

It is unusual for McConnell to publicly weigh in on political turmoil in the House.

His comments suggest concerns about letting the GOP’s most pro-Trump, hardest-right factions gain too much sway in the party.