At the latest city council pre-meeting on December 2, Mayor Ray Pacheco spoke candidly about his time in office and his perspective on leadership, emphasizing teamwork and community over titles.

“Serving several times, I felt it was time to step back and let someone else have the opportunity,” Pacheco said. “I know this wasn't the direction I originally planned to take and I understand how that might look from the outside. The position of mayor is just one part of a larger team. The real strength of our city comes from our collective work, not from a title as mayor. The mayor seat has no more power than any of the other eight members of the council. We all share equally in responsibility to serve our community, and I've come to trust the dedication each of you bring to the work here on this city council, even when we don't always agree.”

Looking ahead to the coming year, Pacheco reflected on the upcoming arrival of a new city manager and the opportunities a transition can bring. “Transitions ask something different of us. They call for steadiness, patience, and focus on the long view. When I decided to put my name forward again it came from a simple place: a desire to help stability during an important time and support the foundation we're building for the future,” he said.

Pacheco added that regardless of the outcome of the mayoral selection, his commitment to the council and the community remains unwavering. “If I am selected [as mayor] I will do my best to continue to lead with humility, openness, and a steady hand, and if I'm not selected, my commitment to supporting this community and this council and supporting each and every one of you remains just as strong,” he said.

His comments highlighted a focus on collective leadership, collaboration, and long-term stability, signaling both reflection on his own service and confidence in the council as a team moving forward.

At its annual December straw poll on Tuesday, the Casper City Council provisionally selected Ray Pacheco to serve as mayor for 2026, and Kyle Gamroth as vice mayor. This informal vote helps the council prepare for the official leadership election, scheduled during the council’s first meeting in January. Interim City Manager Zulima Lopez explained the process allows the city to prepare documents and plan ahead, ensuring a smooth transition.

