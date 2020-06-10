Mayor: Cheyenne Needs To Brace For State Employee Transition

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

As the state of Wyoming continues to wrestle with a budget deficit projected at over $1 billion over the next two years, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says the city needs to be ready for state employees to transition to the private sector.

The mayor posted the following comments on her Mayor Marian Orr twitter page on Tuesday:

“The body count in positions at the state (employees) is going to be significant.” We need to brace now as the capital city to bring these folks from the public sector into the private sector. My office stands ready to make those connections.''

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered state agencies to identify programs for elimination by July 1, likely resulting in job losses for state employees. Wyoming's state budget has been hit hard by the economic downturn related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as low energy prices.

