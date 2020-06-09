‘Cops’ Canceled By Paramount Network

After more than 30 years on the air — and six seasons on the Paramount Network — Cops has been canceled. The show has been airing regularly on Paramount (previously Spike TV) since 2013. But if you looked at the Paramount Network’s official website over the weekend and searched for Cops, you would have seen a prompt that reads “we can't find that, but give one of these a try” and been pointed towards Bar Rescue or Lip Sync Battle instead. It was as if the show was not only not on the air moving forward, but that it had never appeared on the channel to begin with.

And, in fact, Paramount Network has canceled Cops. The show was supposed to have its 33rd season premiere this week. Instead a spokesperson for the network told Deadline “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

That marks a total and sudden programming change in light of the ongoing protests around the country against police brutality. In this environment, a show like Cops — a reality series about actual police officers on the job, backed by a theme song that includes the line “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do when they come for you?” — was probably going to draw more controversy than ratings. (It may be worth noting that the 27/4 Cops channel on Pluto.TV is still on the digital airwaves as of this writing.)

As for Live PD, the other reality show focused on cops that was pulled from cable last weekend, A&E is reportedly still “evaluating the right time to bring it back.” Given the state of the world, that could be a while.