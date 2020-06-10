Remembering One of Luke Bryan’s Awesome Wyoming Fishing Trips

The rest of the world knows Luke Bryan for his music and that American Idol judge gig. In Wyoming, we know him for his many successful fishing trips in our state.

Luke is very hush hush about the specific fishing hole he frequents, but he did share this video around 5 years ago when he had a particularly successful session in our streams.

You might remember that we shared details a few years ago that Luke's fishing guide in Casper was featured in Luke's video for "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day".

