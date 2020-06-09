A Fremont County woman has died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide fatality total from the disease to 18, according to the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday evening.

The adult woman, previously listed as a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease case, earlier had been hospitalized and had known health conditions that put her at a higher risk of serious illness.

The Wyoming Department of Health also announced that a fourth resident of a Washakie County nursing home previously identified as experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak died in May.

The older woman’s death in Montana is associated with the nursing home outbreak, but her death will not be added to Wyoming’s total count of coronavirus-related deaths due to her out-of-state residency.

As of Tuesday statewide, there have been 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 760 lab-confirmed cases of which 600 have recovered, and 210 probable cases of which 189 have recovered.

Probable cases are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Fremont County has reported the most cases at 264 with 31 probable cases, followed by Natrona County at 73 cases with 14 probable cases, and Teton County at 69 cases with 31 probable cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health says COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms.

Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Wyoming Department of Health's website.

