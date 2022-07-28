Matt Gaetz Helps Raise $1,000,000 for Abortion Rights After Body Shaming Teenager

Matt Gaetz' new favorite quote is 'Be Offended.'

Gaetz posted a photo with those two words to his twitter page on Wednesday morning, but instead of getting 'offended,' 19-year-old Olivia Julianna decided to 'get even.'

The 19-year-old abortion rights activist recently got into a war of words with the Florida congressman, after Gaetz made a series of 'offensive' comments regarding the appearance of Julianna and other abortion rights activist.

Over the weekend, Gaetz spoke at the Turning Point USA summit in Florida and when the subject of abortion came up, he tried to ridicule activists by commenting on their appearance.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz said. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Gaetz continued, stating that "these people are odious on the inside and out. They're like 5'2, 350 pounds and they're like, 'Give me my abortions or I'll get up and march or protest.' And I'm thinking, 'March? You look like you've got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade."

When Julianna saw Gaetz' comments, she immediately responded. "It's come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile — has said that it's always the 'odious ... 5'2, 350 pound' women that 'nobody wants to impregnate' who rally for abortion," Julianna tweeted. "I'm actually 5'11. 6'4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place."

Gatez then clapped back, quote tweeting an article that said his comments were "Raising the dander of his opponents," along with a photo of Julianna with the words 'Dander raised...'

The tweet received 1,913 likes , as of this writing.

Julianna responded, asking the congressman, "Am I not a little too old for you Matt? I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers, but 19 is on the cusp, don't you think?"

That tweet received 59.3k likes on Twitter as of this writing.

Kids call this 'Getting Ratio'd."

Instead of just letting the situation die, however, Julianna decided to use the opportunity to benefit the cause she believed in. She urged her followers to donate to Gen-Z for Change, a fund that will split donations raised among 50 different abortion funds in states that have abortion bans.

As of this writing, she has raised more than $1,000,000.

"Gen-Z for change started this ActBlue fund right after Roe fell and so it’s an ActBlue link and the donations are split among 50 funds," Julianna told Teen Vogue. "If you go to the link, you can see what the funds are. Gen-Z for Change doesn’t get any of that money."

Julianna said that the attention Gaetz thrust upon her surprised her, but she thinks that Gaetz was surprised as well.

"I had an opportunity to have more attention," she stated. "Matt had put a spotlight on me; he had given me a chance to rebut publicly and I think what he was expecting was for me to fall into an outrage cycle and he wanted me to be like, 'This is horrendous, you’re evil, you should be canceled.' He wants people to label him as a monster and free-speech absolutist and I don’t think he expected for me to respond in the way that I did — to fundraise for abortions. And he also didn’t expect me to bring up his criminal investigation."

Gaetz is currently under investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

He has denied the allegations and has not been charged for a crime at the time of this writing.

Julianna started the hashtag #MattGaetzisProAbortion, and it immediately started trending. She also wrote a thank you note to Gaetz, thanking him for the attention he gave her which resulted in so much money being raised.

"Dear Matt," she wrote. "Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me. I have gained a substantial amount of support across platforms, and now because of your hatred, I've also helped facilitate $50,000 in donations to abortion funds. Your hateful comments towards me will quite literally help pay for abortion services. Lol. Get rekt."

She signed the note, 'A proud abortion rights activist.'

Various news sources have reached out to Gaetz for comment regarding the situation. The only response given has been from his Communications Director, Joel Valdez, who told Newsweek "With Roe v. Wade overturned, America is now a pro-life nation. No amount of solicitations will change that."

Gaetz last appeared in Wyoming back in January of 2021, espousing the sentiments of former president Donald Trump who was embroiled in a bitter war of words with Wyoming's Congresswoman, Liz Cheney.

"We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican party, and I intend to win it," said Gaetz at the time, according to CNN. "You can help me break a corrupt system. You can send a representative who actually represents you, and you can send Liz Cheney home -- back home to Washington, DC."

Gaetz may or may not win the battle for the soul of the Republican Party, but by most admissions, he lost the battle that he picked with a 19-year-old girl, and that loss was worth $1,000,000.